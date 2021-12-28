Left Menu

Food poisoning: 31 students of Pune institute hospitalised

At least 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training centre in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon are hospitalized due to food poisoning, said Vishal Tanpure Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhor Tehsil, Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:19 IST
Food poisoning: 31 students of Pune institute hospitalised
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training centre in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon are hospitalized due to food poisoning, said Vishal Tanpure Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhor Tehsil, Pune. All patients are stable and under observation, added the BDO.

"Students had food at a party on December 25 and were complaining about bad health since yesterday," he stated. The local administration has initiated the investigation and sent a team to collect food and water samples from the spot, added officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021