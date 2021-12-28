'No existence of Coronavirus, devotees will visit Gangasagar mela': Kapil Muni Temple chief priest

Even as various parts of the country are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kapil Muni Temple chief priest Gyan Das on Tuesday said that coronavirus does not exit and devotees will definitely visit Gangasagar mela that is scheduled to take place at West Bengal's Sagar Island after a gap of two years, in January next year. A huge crowd of devotees thronged the Kapil Muni Temple here in South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal to offer prayers ahead of the mela.

Kapil Muni Temple Mahant, Gyan Das said, "There is no Coronavirus. Devotees will not stop coming to this religious place. For the last two years, no Mela (fair) was held due to COVID-19. So, devotees can not stop themselves from visiting Ganga Sagar. The mahant further said that the Central Government should declare the Gangasagar Mela as 'National Mela'.

The Gangasagar Mela is held annually at the Sagar Island during the Makar Sankranti festival where thousands of pilgrims come to the spot to take a dip in the holy Ganga river during that time. Meanwhile, India reported 6,358 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

