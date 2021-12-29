U.S. says it is too soon to say how substantive Iran nuclear talks in Vienna might have been

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said Washington thinks it is too soon to say how substantive any progress in talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna might have been after the indirect talks resumed on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the United States has not yet seen sufficient urgency demonstrated by Iran, adding that Washington needs to see the parties in the talks constructively and steadfastly seek to build on progress.

