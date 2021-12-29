Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 286

With the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 286, the air quality in the national capital remains in the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 116 in the 'poor' and 221 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

While the air quality of Noida remains in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 301, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category with AQI at 297. SAFAR in its bulletin said that the national capital is likely to witness light rain today and tomorrow due to western disturbance that may improve AQI to the upper end of 'Moderate' or 'lower end of Poor'.

"On 30th, 31st and 1st winds are likely to be low reducing ventilation of pollutants and AQI is expected to be within 'Poor' category. From 2nd onwards improvement in AQI is likely due to relatively high winds," it said. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of the Northwest, Central, East, Northeast and north peninsular India. To beat the chilling cold, it is common to come across people sitting around a fire to warm themselves these days.

"Ever since it has rained, the cold has increased a lot, we are having a lot of trouble with it," said a resident of Delhi. Several parts of the national capital are receiving rain for the last two days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.0 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was reported at 19.0 degrees Celsius at Lodi Road in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)