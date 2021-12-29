Left Menu

Customs intercept man with 717.95 carat diamond

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue and Chennai AIU intercepted a passenger with 717.95 carats of African-origin uncut Blood diamonds in the Chennai airport on December 18.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:13 IST
Customs intercept man with 717.95 carat diamond
Seized blood diamons in picture. (ANI/picture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue and Chennai AIU intercepted a passenger with 717.95 carats of African-origin uncut Blood diamonds in the Chennai airport on December 18.

According to Customs, Rs 10.89 lakh was recovered from his check-in baggage.

They have booked him under the Customs Act, 1962. The man was flying from Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021