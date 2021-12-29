Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee offers prayers at Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday visited Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim and offered prayers "for the peace and welfare of the people of the state".

ANI | Sanquelim (Goa) | Updated: 29-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 13:28 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee offers prayers at Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee visits Shri Rudreshwar Temple (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday visited Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim and offered prayers "for the peace and welfare of the people of the state". "National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc offered prayers for all Goans at the historic Shri Rudreshwar temple in Sanquelim. He prayed for the progress and prosperity of Goa and as we step into the new year, we are certain that Goa will see a New Dawn rise!," tweeted the official account of TMC.

In a video message attached to the tweet, Banerjee said that he prayed for the prosperity of the Goans. "I got the opportunity to visit Shri Rudreshwar Temple. We prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of Goa. We pray for the coming year to be good for all and full of happiness and prosperity," he said.

Meanwhile, Goa is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021