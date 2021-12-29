Kalicharan Maharaj, others booked for making 'provocative' speeches in Pune

Pune police registered a case against religious leaders Kalicharan Maharaj, Milind Ekbote, Nandkishor Ekbote and three others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a programme organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi in Pune, said police. "A programme was organised at Natubaug maidan on December 19 in Pune where the accused have made hate speeches that could incite people and hurt the religious sentiments," said police.

The other accused named in the case are Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Captain Digendra Kumar. Kalicharan Maharaj is already in controversy for making comments against Mahatma Gandhi and Milind Ekbote is one of the accused in cases related to the violence of Bhima Koregaon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)