Haryana Police tightens noose on drug peddlers, seizes 19 tonnes of drugs worth crores in 2021: State DGP

The Haryana police seized a whopping 19.03 tonnes of illegal drugs from January to November 2021 across the state, said P.K. Agrawal, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP).

The Haryana police seized a whopping 19.03 tonnes of illegal drugs from January to November 2021 across the state, said P.K. Agrawal, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP). According to the DGP, the Haryana police have filed a total of 2,361 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and seized contrabands during the raids. "The extensive crackdown on those involved in possession and peddling of drugs resulted in the recovery of 19,036 kg narcotics including heroin, charas, sulpha, smack, opium, poppy husk, ganja during the first 11 months of 2021", added Agrawal.

Giving out details about the drug seizures, the DGP said that 271-kg opium, over 140-kg charas/sulpha, 6,931-kg poppy husk, 8-kg 218-gram smack, 11,666-kg ganja, and 16-kg 882-gram heroin were confiscated. "We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large quantity of narcotics. Our field units, including the state Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force, have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the State from other States. The crackdown was made in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state", he added.

At 397, the maximum cases under NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 204 in Gurugram, 186 in Fatehabad, 173 in Karnal, 144 in Rohtak, 130 in Hisar, and 113 in Kurukshetra. "Apart from making extensive crackdown on drug peddlers, police is making a fruitful effort to attach the moveable and immoveable properties of those arrested in cases registered under NDPS Act as an effective deterrent to fight the menace", the police official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

