Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-6000, Brinjal 800-7100, Tomato 400-6015, Bitter Gourd 2000-7100, Bottle Gourd 2000-3500, Ash Gourd 1400-2000, Green Chilly 350-7936, Banana green 2500-3000, Beans 350-7000, Green Ginger 750-6000, Carrot 2500-8900, Cabbage 300-5300, Ladies Finger 350-8200, Snakeguard 1400-4200, Beetroot 1000-7200, Cucumber 400-5000, Ridge Gourd 330-6000, Radish 1000-3100, Capsicum 450-8100, Drumstick 10000-25000, Sweet Pumpkin 500-2200, Knoll Khol 1800-6000, Lime 200-3500.

