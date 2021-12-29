Left Menu

COVID-19: Aditya Thackeray holds meeting with health, BMC officials

With the rising case of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister of the city, chaired a meeting with senior officials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:59 IST
COVID-19: Aditya Thackeray holds meeting with health, BMC officials
Aditya Thackeray (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the rising case of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister of the city, chaired a meeting with senior officials.

In the meeting, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were also present.

Mumbai reported 1,333 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021