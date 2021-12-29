COVID-19: Aditya Thackeray holds meeting with health, BMC officials
With the rising case of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister of the city, chaired a meeting with senior officials.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In the meeting, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were also present.
Mumbai reported 1,333 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
