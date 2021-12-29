RECPDCL hands over project-specific SPV to Consortium of IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the NBFC Navaratna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, handed over the project-specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) formed for construction of Transmission Project viz., 'Transmission system for evacuation of power from RE projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra' to Consortium of IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited on 28th December, 2021.

Consortium of IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited has been the successful bidder of the Inter - State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, GoI and RECPDCL as the Bid Process Coordinator.

The SPV has been handed over by Shri R. Lakshmanan, CEO, RECPDCL and Sh. T S C Bosh, Jt. CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Bigyan Parija from IndiGrid 1 Limited and Shri Aditya Kislay from IndiGrid 2 Limited in the presence of other senior officials of RECPDCL, IndiGrid 1 Limited and IndiGrid 2 Limited.

The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines thereof as notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India. The work involves establishment of 400/220 kV Sub-station at Kallam and LILO of 400 kV double circuit Parli – Pune transmission line. The project is targeted for completion in 18 months.

(With Inputs from PIB)