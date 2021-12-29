Left Menu

Crops in 300 bigha area of Kairana submerged as lake breaches boundary

PTI | Shamli | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:55 IST
Crops of wheat, cauliflower and other vegetables, spreading over 300 bigha area were submerged as Mamaur lake breaches its boundry in Kairana here, a senior official said Wednesday.

According to Kairana's Revenue Inspector Sohanpal Singh, Mamaur lake water entered into fields of dozen farmers and destroyed crops of wheat, cauliflower and other vegetables.

Later, the revenue team rushed to the spot and got repaired the lake's boundary.

Meanwhile, farmers have demanded compensation from the district adminstration for the crop loss they have suffered due to the lake breach.

