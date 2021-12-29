Crops in 300 bigha area of Kairana submerged as lake breaches boundary

Crops of wheat, cauliflower and other vegetables, spreading over 300 bigha area were submerged as Mamaur lake breaches its boundry in Kairana here, a senior official said Wednesday.

According to Kairana's Revenue Inspector Sohanpal Singh, Mamaur lake water entered into fields of dozen farmers and destroyed crops of wheat, cauliflower and other vegetables.

Later, the revenue team rushed to the spot and got repaired the lake's boundary.

Meanwhile, farmers have demanded compensation from the district adminstration for the crop loss they have suffered due to the lake breach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)