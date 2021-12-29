Rains lash parts of Chhattisgarh; CM orders assessment of damage to crops, houses

Left Menu

Incessant showers hit Raipur, Durg, Korba and Rajnandgaon districts on Tuesday evening, causing a drop in the day-time temperature by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, an official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:57 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
As unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday directed officials to carry out an immediate assessment of damages to crops and houses in the state.

Incessant showers hit Raipur, Durg, Korba and Rajnandgaon districts on Tuesday evening, causing a drop in the day-time temperature by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, an official said. Apart from this, hailstorms were witnessed in parts of Bemetara, Kabirdham, Surguja, Rajnandagon, Surajpur and Balod districts.

The chief minister has directed all district collectors to immediately carry out assessment of damages to crops and houses, the official said.

The affected persons will be compensated under provisions of the Revenue Book Circular, he said.

Baghel has also asked officials to ensure that sufficient arrangements have been made to protect paddy stocks kept at collection centres, the official added.

Paddy procurement from farmers through cooperative societies is underway since December 1 and stocks have been kept in the open at several procurement centres. Paddy stocks were seen covered with tarpaulin sheets at many places to protect them from unseasonal rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

