Maha: Beed BJP leader, 49 others booked in gambling case

As per the FIR, the land on which the sport club was situated, was taken on lease by one Bhausaheb Sawant and the BJPs Beed district unit president Rajendra Maske is the owner of the land. The police have taken my name in the case without any investigation, the BJP leader said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:41 IST
Maha: Beed BJP leader, 49 others booked in gambling case
An offence has been registered against 50 people, including a local BJP leader, for illegal gambling in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a sports club in Talegav village and found at least 47 people engaged in illegal gambling, assistant police superintendent Pankaj Kumavat said. A case has been registered against 50 people by the Beed Rural police, he said. As per the FIR, the land on which the sport club was situated, was taken on lease by one Bhausaheb Sawant and the BJP's Beed district unit president Rajendra Maske is the owner of the land. One of the accused Kalyan Pawar took the land on rent to run a sports club and later gave the club to Sawant for rent. Speaking to PTI, Maske said he had nothing to do with the gambling activities at the club. ''The land belongs to my brother. I have been framed. The police have taken my name in the case without any investigation,'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

