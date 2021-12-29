PM Modi to release 10th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme on January 1

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday.

29-12-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on January 1, 2022, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Wednesday. According to the PMO release, this will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, the press said in a statement. During the program, Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers, the release read. (ANI)

