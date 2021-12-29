National Commission for Minorities Chairman holds meeting after new appointments

The Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, NCM, Sh. Iqbal Singh Lalpura today in New Delhi chaired a meeting of the full Commission after the appointment of new Members in the Commission. Shri Lalpura heartily welcomed the Members from Muslim, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities. The Commission discussed various major issues related to NCM as well as welfare of the minorities. This included the subject of Joint Meeting of NCM and NCMEI with Minister of State (Education), issues in the education system of minorities, preparation of a religious book on all communities, Status of Cabinet Ministers for Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Members of NCM.

The Commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of attacks on churches in different parts of the country and will be sending teams to enquire into the matter as well as call for report from concerned authorities. Appropriate action will be taken by NCM accordingly. The Chairman NCM has proposed to visit the site in Ambala where church was vandalised.

Details of achievements of the Commission from September 2021 to date along with major issues taken up with concerned authorities is annexed.

SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITIES UNDERTAKEN BY CHAIRMAN, NCM AFTER ASSUMPTION OF CHARGE IN NCM

On 14th September, 2021, called for a report from Chairperson, National Testing Agency and Chandigarh Administration on a representation of Shri Balwinder Singh regarding not allowing his son to enter examination hall with Kara in Govt. Model School, Sector-19, Chandigarh. Report is awaited

On 15th September, 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary and DGP, Punjab in the matter of throwing of cigarettes puffs in Gurudwara Anandpur Sahib premises. Reply received from Director Bureau Investigation, Punjab. Report is awaited

On 17th September, 2021 called for a report from SP, Sonipat and Chairman, Staff Selection Board, Haryana on the issue of scanning of Kara and Kirpan in Staff Selection Board Exams in Haryana and conducting raid at Sardar Khajaan Singh's premises in Kaithal without search warrant. Report is awaited

On 18th September, 2021 met with Afghan Sikh refugees and 1984 Anti-Sikh riots victims at Tilak Nagar, Delhi. An interim reply has been received from Govt of Delhi. Report is awaited.

On 21st September, 2021 took up the matter of grant of land in Haridwar at the original location of Gurudwara Gyan Godri for Memorial and grant of an alternative site for reconstruction of Gurudwara, with Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Letters were sent to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 23.11.2021. Meeting was held on 01.12.2021 by the Chairman with the district authorities of Haridwar. A committee has been formed on 10.12.2021 by the District authorities. Final report is awaited.

On 24th September, 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary and DGP, Jharkhand in matter regarding alleged implication of persons belonging to Sikh community in false cases. Report has been received from DGP, Jharkhand on 15.12.2021.

On 27th September, 2021 issued an advisory to all Chief Secretaries/Administrators, CBSE and National Testing Agency not to discriminate students belonging to Sikh community by asking them to report at Examination centres in advance vis-à-vis other candidates for scanning their articles of faith like "Kara and Kirpan". Report is awaited.

On 27th September, 2021 took the matter with Chief Secretary, Assam regarding violence and killing of two persons in eviction drive being carried out by Govt. of Assam. Report is awaited. Secretary NCM also followed up on the matter during his visit to Assam.

On 27th September, 2021 took up the matter with Commissioner of Police, Delhi regarding killing of Shri Tarlochan Singh Wazir, Ex-MLC, J&K, Chairman, State Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in New Delhi under mysterious circumstances. Report is awaited.

On 28th September, 2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Delhi regarding relief measures for victims of 1984 Sikh massacre. Report is awaited.

On 8.10.2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir regarding killing of some persons in Srinagar including Sikh Minority community. Report is awaited

On 8.10.2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Meghalaya regarding shifting of employees of Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and other department from Sweepers Colony. A reply received from Chief Secretary, Meghalaya. On 12.10.2021 requested the Home Minister to direct the State Govt. of Meghalaya to keep the decision of shifting of residents of Sweepers Colony on hold till the decision of Hon'ble High Court or to arrive at an amicable solution in the matter.

On 18.10.2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Punjab regarding campaign by Christian missionaries for extra constitutional conversion of Sikhs into Christianity in Punjab. Meeting in this matter is scheduled on 06.01.2022.

On 29.10.2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Delhi regarding arbitrary removal of Sikh teachers by Punjabi Academy, Delhi. Report is awaited.

On 5th November, 2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretary, Punjab regarding branding of a prisoner in Barnala jail is "Aatankvadi". Report is awaited.

On 9th November, 2021 took up the matter with DGP, Punjab, DGP, Chandigarh and Commissioner of Police, Delhi regarding release of Sikh prisoners from Punjab jail. Report is awaited.

On 05th October, 2021, called for a report from DGP, Punjab in the matter regarding removal of Sikh personnel in competitive exam in India.

On 07th October, 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh in the matter regarding killing of four Sikh persons in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and reply received dated 23.12.2021on the matter from the District Magistrate and being examined in the office.

On 8th October, 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh in the matter regarding grant of ownership rights of Sikhs residing in the Districts of Bijnaur, Rampur, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri and reminder dated 30.09.2021, 08.10.2021 and 26.11.2021.

On 21st October, 2021 called for a report from the Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai, Maharashtra regarding nomination of Sikh Member in Censor Board and reply received in Commission. Hearing in this matter is scheduled on 29.12.2021.

On receipt of representations regarding compensation of 1984 Sikh Riots reports have been called from 9 States viz. J&K, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, West Bengal and Delhi. Report is awaited.

On 02nd November, 2021 called for a report from the Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai, Maharashtra regarding hurting the sentiments of Minorities specially Christian and reply received on the matter from Chief Executive Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

On 8th November, 2021, called for report from Chief Secretary, Govt. of Punjab regarding pulling the beard of a Sikh person by the Police official and disrespecting the articles of faith.

On 11th November,2021,called for a report from Director General of Police, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in the matter regarding death of a 25 year old boy in Police custody in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh and reply received dated 22.12.2021 on the matter.

On 15th November, 2021, called for report from Chief Secretary, Govt. of Punjab regarding complaint against Sardar Nirmal Singh. Report is awaited.

On 22th November 2021, called for a report from the Superintendent of Police, District Nainital, Uttrakhand in the matter regarding vandalism in the house of Senior Congress leader Shri Salman Khurshid. Report is awaited.

On 25th November 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary, Maharashtra in the matter regarding anti-Sikh comments by actress Kangana Ranaut on Instagram reminder dated 21.12.2021 was issued. Report is awaited.

On 30th November, 2021, called for a report from Chief Secretary, Kerala in the matter regarding committing of suicide by Ms. Mofiya Parveen due to police in action. Report is awaited.

On 2nd December, 2021, called for report from the District Magistrate, Bathinda regarding cutting of hair of Sikhs students.

On 7th December, 2021 report on attacks on Christians has been called from concerned State. Report is awaited.

On 16th December, 2021, called for report from the Director General (Prisons), Tihar Jail, Janakpuri, New Delhi regarding death of two Sikh persons in Tihar Jail, Delhi .

On 13th December, 2021, called for report from Deputy Commissioner, Rupnagar, Punjab regarding issuing of Ration cards/Smart cards. Thereafter the Joint Secretary, NCM followed it up with authorities.

On 27th December, 2021, called for report from the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Punjab regarding alleged mining/digging of the old Graveyard (Qabristan) land and disrespecting the graves (Qabars).

On 28th December, 2021, took up the matter of construction of Subway at Roopnagar Railway crossing No. 88, Nangal Dam, Punjab with Ministry of Railways.

The complaint of Ladhaki students in Mohali, Punjab about their ill treatment and physical attack by local lady was taken by the Chairman based on a complaint from Buddhist Member, NCM. The police officials acted immediately and they called both the parties and the local lady has tendered apology and the students were assured of proper treatment in future.

The complaint of encroachment of Parsi property was taken up with the Chief Secretary Gujarat and report is awaited.

On the news report of vandalisation of church in Haryana and Karnataka teams are being sent to the spot and an enquiry report will be submitted to NCM. Appropriate action will be taken based on the report.

Issues of other Minorities/Meetings

On 16th September, 2021 took up the matter with Chief Secretaries and Administrators of States/UTs regarding expeditious submission of reports called by the Commission for finalizing decision on complaints/grievances received by the Commission.

On 17th September, 2021 meeting with Mrs. Shabeen Sultana (Honorary Consul, Tunisia).

On 22nd September, 2021 met with the Vice- President of India and the Home Minister of India.

On 25th September, 2021 released a Book "Samajik Chintan"- Avinash Rai Khanna in presence of the Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju at Constitutional Club, VP House.

On 27th September, 2021 met Shri Lal Hussian, Member, Punjab State Minorities Commission and Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney ( Padamshri).

On 28th September, 2021 attended meeting with Christian Minority Delegation organized by Ministry of Minority Affairs under the leadership of Minister of State, Sh. John Barla. Thereafter met Speaker, Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla.

On 29th September, 2021 met Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice at his residence.

On 29th October, 2021 took up the matter with Commissioner of Police, Gurugram regarding assault of a Muslim person in Gurugram and forcing him to chant religious slogans.

On 12th November, 2021 Chairman convened a meeting on Inter-faith relationship with members of Sikh, Christian and Muslim communities.

On 15th November, 2021 took another meeting on Inter-faith relationship with Jain and Sikh communities.

Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated in NCM on 18.11.2021 where eminent personalities participated.

A meeting with members of Jain community was held on 03.12.2021

Minority Day was celebrated in NCM on 18.12.2021 where eminent personalities like Minister of Minority Affairs, Sh. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Sh. John Barla and other prominent religious leaders were present.

Christmas was celebrated in NCM on 24.12.2021.

Complaint and Hearing Status

During the year 2021-22, 1590 complaints have been registered out of which 725 have been disposed of. Remaining 865 complaints are in various stages of examination/report called/hearing.

During the year 2021-22, Commission has conducted 41 hearings till date on 29 cases..

