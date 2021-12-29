Left Menu

CBI registers one more case on orders of Calcutta HC related to violence in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered one more case in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered one more case in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal. As per an official release, the CBI has registered one more case in connection with WPA (P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 and 169 of 2021 dated 19.08.2021 against the 5 accused and took over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Uluberia Women police station in Howrah district of West Bengal.

It was alleged that the accused and some other unidentified people had stealthily entered the house of the complainant in his absence on June 7, 2021. It was further alleged that the accused tortured the complainant's wife and allegedly raped her.

The CBI has so far registered 51 cases in this connection. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

