Atal Innovation Mission releases compendium of innovations in agriculture, technology

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission on Wednesday released a compendium of innovations focused on agriculture featuring 70 startups and a collection of 41 innovations in technology.

According to an official statement, both books are a celebration of the success stories of young innovators of India.

''The 'Innovations for You'- a compendium of innovations focused on agriculture featuring 70 startups supported by Atal incubation Centers (AICs) of AIM and 'The Ingenious Tinkerers' – a compendium on the innovations on technology featuring 41 innovations from Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) of India,'' it said.

The Digi books were unveiled virtually today in the presence of Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman. Rajiv Kumar, Niti Aayog Member Agriculture Ramesh Chand, and Atal Innovation Mission, Mission Director, Chintan Vaishnav.

Kumar accoladed the tinkerers and entrepreneurs by saying more than ever before, it is today that the country needs more tinkerers and innovators who can understand the problems and give a solution that is suited for the Indian society.

Chand congratulated the AIM team and appreciated the efforts done in the compilation of the books.

Further, he said, "It is great to see that numerous startups in the agri-tech domain are able to access emerging markets and attract institutional investments and other stakeholders besides the vision of supporting the society at large''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

