Negative RT-PCR report, double vaccination certificate mandatory for attending New Year eve celebrations: Goa CM

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year eve celebrations in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:28 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sawant said that the orders will be issued soon. Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus on Monday after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state.

Meanwhile, there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far and a total of 9,195 new COVID-19 cases are reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

