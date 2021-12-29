Putin says Nord Stream 2 will stabilise gas prices in Europe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:31 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline will serve to stabilise gas prices in Europe.
Speaking at a televised government meeting, Putin also said that the second line of the link will soon be filled with gas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
