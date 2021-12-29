Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:46 IST
The second line of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has been filled with gas and the link is ready for gas exports, Alexei Miller, head of the Russian energy giant, said on Wednesday.

Miller also said that Gazprom has met all long-term gas supply contracts.

