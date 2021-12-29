Left Menu

Buddha Lila Chakma elected new chairman of Mizoram’s CADC

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: cadc
Buddha Lila Chakma, a member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council from Vaseitlang constituency, was on Wednesday elected as the new chairman of CADC, an official said.

Chakma was elected unopposed as he was the lone member to have filed nomination.

The election for a new chairman was necessitated due to the resignation of incumbent Mohan Chakma on November 22, the official said.

This will be Chakma's second stint as the council chairman.

"I will maintain neutrality while discharging my duty as the chairman," he was quoted as saying in a release issued by the CADC Information and Public Relations Department.

The council was created in 1972 for the Chakma tribes living in the southwestern part of Mizoram.

