Tiger found dead in Chhindwara district of MP

A tiger was found dead in Kanhan range in Sounsar forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The carcass was found near a nullah and has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Sounsar sub divisional officer (forest) Pramod Chopde said.

The tiger was around 6-years-old and had probably come there to drink water, he added.

