Tiger found dead in Chhindwara district of MP
PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:32 IST
A tiger was found dead in Kanhan range in Sounsar forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday, an official said.
The carcass was found near a nullah and has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Sounsar sub divisional officer (forest) Pramod Chopde said.
The tiger was around 6-years-old and had probably come there to drink water, he added.
