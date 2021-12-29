Left Menu

Tiger found dead in Chhindwara district of MP

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
A tiger was found dead in Kanhan range in Sounsar forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The carcass was found near a nullah and has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Sounsar sub divisional officer (forest) Pramod Chopde said.

The tiger was around 6-years-old and had probably come there to drink water, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

