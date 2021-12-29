BJP leader MS Sirsa's security cover upgraded to 'Z' category

Union Home Ministry has upgraded the security cover of BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa from the 'Y' category to the 'Z' category, said a senior official on Wednesday. Sirsa had joined BJP earlier this month after leaving Shiromani Akali Dal.

"His security had been upgraded two days ago and personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already taken over as per the upgraded security cover. The security cover gets upgraded after reviewing of threat perception," the official said. Earlier, he was provided 'Y' category security cover including security by Delhi Police in Delhi. Now he will have 'Z' category security cover in Delhi and Punjab.

In the 'Y' category, a total of six CRPF personnel were deployed. Now he will have 18 CRPF personnel in his duty that means six at a time in three shifts. MHA has also ordered 'Z' category security cover to Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, MLA from Guru Har Sahai in Punjab and Delhi. He had also joined BJP earlier this month. (ANI)

