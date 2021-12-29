Left Menu

25,000 litres of ENA seized by Punjab excise dept, police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:20 IST
25,000 litres of ENA seized by Punjab excise dept, police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, the Punjab excise department and police seized 25,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol -- raw material used to manufacture liquor -- smuggled into the state.

Naresh Dubey, Joint Excise Commissioner, Punjab on Wednesday said a team of police and excise department intercepted a tanker carrying 25,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) at Lalru near interstate border on the intervening night of December 28 and December 29, according to an official release.

The documents carried by the tanker driver and his accomplice were found to be fake, he said.

The illegal consignment was meant to be supplied to a bottling plant in Chandigarh and its liquor brands have been confiscated in large quantities, he added.

The driver said the ENA was loaded from Chhattisgarh. Further investigation was underway, he said. Punjab Excise Commissioner Rajat Agarwal said in the wake of forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, the excise department has stepped up vigil in all the districts. Special patrolling is being done at the interstate borders and smuggling prone areas. The entire chain of forward and backward linkages leading to disclosure of the main suppliers and recipients of ENA was being pursued, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021