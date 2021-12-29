J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam

One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)