J-K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam
One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
