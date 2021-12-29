J-K: Two more terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter
Two more unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow," read a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
A total of three terrorists have been killed so far. Further details awaited. (ANI)
