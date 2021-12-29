Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Crocodile Safari in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated Crocodile Safari at 'Kakra Crocodile Trail' in Khatima. "More than 100 crocodiles will stay in the Safari and it will be an attraction for the people of the state," Dhami said.

"Giving a new dimension to tourism in the state, we have launched Jungle Safari in 'Surai Eco-Tourism Zone' of Khatima. This is the first and unique place in Uttarakhand where tourists will be able to enjoy jungle safari," Dhami tweeted. The 'Surai Ecotourism Zone' will be the first such eco-tourism zone in the state where tourists will be able to enjoy jungle safari. Till now, the jungle safari is only being practiced in the national parks and biosphere reserves in the state, as per a press statement from the Uttarakhand government.

Also, the 'Kakra Crocodile Trail; the first crocodile trail in the country where tourists will be able to witness the crocodile species 'Marsh' from close, safely. Both these schemes are in line with the Chief Minister's 'Young Ecopreneur Scheme' under which self-employment opportunities are being created by connecting the economy of the local people of Uttarakhand with forests and wildlife.

Under this scheme, the target is to make 1 lakh youth 'ecopreneurs'. (ANI)

