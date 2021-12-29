Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Crocodile Safari in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated Crocodile Safari at 'Kakra Crocodile Trail' in Khatima.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:09 IST
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Crocodile Safari in Khatima
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Crocodile Safari in Uttarakhand's Khatima (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated Crocodile Safari at 'Kakra Crocodile Trail' in Khatima. "More than 100 crocodiles will stay in the Safari and it will be an attraction for the people of the state," Dhami said.

"Giving a new dimension to tourism in the state, we have launched Jungle Safari in 'Surai Eco-Tourism Zone' of Khatima. This is the first and unique place in Uttarakhand where tourists will be able to enjoy jungle safari," Dhami tweeted. The 'Surai Ecotourism Zone' will be the first such eco-tourism zone in the state where tourists will be able to enjoy jungle safari. Till now, the jungle safari is only being practiced in the national parks and biosphere reserves in the state, as per a press statement from the Uttarakhand government.

Also, the 'Kakra Crocodile Trail; the first crocodile trail in the country where tourists will be able to witness the crocodile species 'Marsh' from close, safely. Both these schemes are in line with the Chief Minister's 'Young Ecopreneur Scheme' under which self-employment opportunities are being created by connecting the economy of the local people of Uttarakhand with forests and wildlife.

Under this scheme, the target is to make 1 lakh youth 'ecopreneurs'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021