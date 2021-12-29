Left Menu

Sikkim: Army rescue over 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall

At least 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, North Sikkim were rescued by the Indian Army on Wednesday.

ANI | Lachung (Sikkim) | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:14 IST
Sikkim: Army rescue over 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall
Indian Army assisting stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, Sikkim (Picture Courtsey: @easterncomd). Image Credit: ANI
At least 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, North Sikkim were rescued by the Indian Army on Wednesday. All the rescued tourists were provided with medical assistance and hot meals.

"Indian Army assisted 300 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Lachung, North Sikkim. Tourists were assisted through Road opening, medical aid, and hot meals," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted from its official account. Earlier in the day, around 1,027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army.

Severe snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake, and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

