Passenger held with diamonds worth Rs 5.76 cr at Chennai airport

The Chennai Airport Customs officials on Tuesday seized diamonds of 1,052 carat worth Rs 5.76 crore from a passenger at Chennai airport.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:15 IST
The Chennai Airport Customs officials on Tuesday seized diamonds of 1,052 carat worth Rs 5.76 crore from a passenger at Chennai airport. The passenger has concealed diamonds in the telescopic handle of the stroller suitcase.

A senior official said that based on specific intel, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai via flight EK-543 on Tuesday that he might be carrying diamonds with him. "When the said passenger reached the airport and his baggage was opened for checking, they found 22 small transparent plastic packets containing processed diamonds hidden in a telescopic handle of his hand baggage," he said.

Diamonds of 1052.72 Carat worth Rs 5.76 crore ingeniously concealed in telescopic handle of stroller suitcase, recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

