MP: Kalicharan Maharaj held for making objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Chattisgarh's Raipur Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'. A case is registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

The seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning. "Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. Earlier on Wednesday, Pune police registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj, others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a programme in Pune, said police. (ANI)

