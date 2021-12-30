Russian gas still flows east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

Left Menu

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 1.2 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, the data shows, slightly above levels seen in the past 48 hours. The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

30-12-2021
The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for a 10th day on Thursday, data from German network operator Gascade shows. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of more than 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, the data shows, slightly above levels seen in the past 48 hours.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe. Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting the blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers. The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuter's requests for comment.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Thursday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, were at 891,905-megawatt hours (MWh), rising from Wednesday's 842,954 but still below levels seen earlier in December.

