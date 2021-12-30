Left Menu

Arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj as per procedure, no rules violated: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was made as per procedure and no rules were violated by the state police.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-12-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 12:58 IST
Arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj as per procedure, no rules violated: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to ANI on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was made as per procedure and no rules were violated by the state police. Earlier today, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Khajuraho for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "If somebody uses indecent language towards Mahatma Gandhi action will be taken against him and Chhattisgarh Police has done the same. Kalicharan Maharaj's family and lawyer have been informed about his arrest by Chhattisgarh police. He will be presented before the court within 24 hours time. Responding to the objection of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Baghel said, "Narottam should tell whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? No rules have been violated and arrest made by Chhattisgarh police as per procedures."

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also slammed Mishra and said that a criminal has been arrested, so he should not object to it. "A criminal has been arrested, so he should not object to it. Usually, the police give information but there are many types of crimes. Sometimes the information is given, sometimes not," said Sahu.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister had objected to the manner of the arrest and directed the Director-General of Police to seek clarification from his Chhattisgarh counterpart. " We have an objection to the manner in which the arrest was made by the Chhattisgarh Police. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh should not have violated the interstate protocol. They should have informed us. If they wanted, they could have issued notice him notice and called him."

Earlier this morning, a seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning. "Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021