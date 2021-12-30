Left Menu

Kerala tourism gets a boost as houseboat service resumes

The tourism in Kerala is witnessing an overwhelming footfall as the houseboats are operating again after a long gap due to COVID-19 infection and lockdown.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:50 IST
Kerala tourism gets a boost as houseboat service resumes
Houseboat in Kottayam on Wednesday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], December 30: The tourism in Kerala is witnessing an overwhelming footfall as the houseboats are operating again after a long gap due to COVID-19 infection and lockdown. "The COVID-19 restrictions stopped all boat services in Kumarakom for almost a year, now all are back for Christmas and New Year tourism season", said a boat owner.

"Houseboat tourism restarted after a long time in Kottayam as COVID-19 situation has improved after the pandemic but footfall isn't high. 70 per cent of tourists are from Kerala while the rest 30 per cent are from other states", said Sreekumar another houseboat owner. "I hope that the Omicron situation would be over soon and the tourism business will bounce back", Sreekumar added. According to him, the houseboats have seen a dip in booking in January in the wake of increasing Omicron cases. The houseboat owners are following all COVID-19 protocols with the tourists. Some houseboat owners lamented over the absence of foreign tourists in Kerala post-pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021