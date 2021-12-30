Temples in Delhi closed for devotees amid COVID spike

Temples in the national capital have been closed for devotees in the wake of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposing restrictions on social activities, transportation amid a surge in Omicron cases. "We request the Delhi government to let the devotees see the idol from outside. On the occasion of the new year, devotees come to offer puja. If the Delhi government can keep malls open for a public visit then temples can also remain open up to an extent for the devotees", said the priest of Kalkaji temple.

Kalkaji temple has been closed for devotees on Thursday after Delhi sounded a yellow alert for COVID-19. Delhi reported 923 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

