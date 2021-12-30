Left Menu

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on 31 December: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 on New Year's Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:31 IST
No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on 31 December: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Notification from Delhi Metro Railway for Rajiv Chowk Metro station. (Twitter/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station.

The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don't have to face trouble due to changes in schedule. (ANI)

