REC Limited organizes ‘Bijli Utsav’ at Karsada sub-station in Varanasi

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a public infrastructure finance company under the Ministry of Power organized a 'Bijli Utsav' at Karsada sub-station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Shri PP Singh, Director (Technical) - Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, Varanasi (PuVVNL) along with Shri NK Maurya, Sr. CPM - REC and Shri DK Gupta, Sr. GM – REC inaugurated the event in the presence of other officials from REC and PuVVNL. Numerous dignitaries such as Shri Ram Charitra, Gram Pradhan - Bachchaon, Shri Munnalal Patel, Gram Padhan - Unvaav, Shri Mahendra Patel, Gram Padhan – Karsada and Shri Anil Pal, Gram Pradhan - Chitauni also graced the occasion.

Shri PP Singh, Director (Technical) - PuVVNL highlighted the benefits of electricity, the challenges faced during electrification in rural areas and how the quality of life improved with access to power. The event also witnessed several beneficiaries of Saubhagya Yojana who were invited on stage to share their experience.

To engage with the villagers, various cultural programmes such as Nukkad Natak and a Lok Gayan were held along with that a quiz on various Government programmes, on awareness about usage of electricity, billing, energy efficiency etc. was conducted to impart knowledge to the public. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.

Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to. In addition, masks were also distributed to all the attendees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

