Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultations with Finance Ministers of States

The Union Finance Secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:04 IST
The Finance Minister thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions towards Union Budget 2022-23 and assured to examine each of the proposals. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultations with the Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (with Legislature) for Union Budget 2022-23 here today. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, Ministers and Senior Officers from the States and Union Territories (with Legislature) and the Union Government.

The Union Finance Secretary welcomed all the participants to the deliberation and informed the importance of this particular consultation meeting. Most of the participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories during the worst months of pandemic, by enhancing borrowing limits, providing back to back loans to States, and through Special assistance for capital expenditure. The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech. The Finance Minister thanked the participants for their inputs and suggestions towards Union Budget 2022-23 and assured to examine each of the proposals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

