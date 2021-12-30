Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Secretary Steel

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:36 IST
Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Secretary Steel
Before assuming the present post, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh was holding the post of Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). Image Credit: Twitter(@SteelMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh today assumed charge as the Secretary, Ministry of Steel in New Delhi. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Shri Singh succeeds Shri P.K. Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT). Shri Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh was appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Before assuming the present post, Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh was holding the post of Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021