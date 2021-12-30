Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra CM holds emergency review meeting with task force

An emergency meeting of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force is underway and is chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:57 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired review meeting with COVID-19 Task Force . Image Credit: ANI
The meeting was held in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7.As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

