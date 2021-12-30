NTPC board okays discontinuation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station
- Country:
- India
State-run power major NTPC on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to discontinue operation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station (MTPS), Stage-I (2X110 MW) of Kanti Bijiee Utpadan Nigam Ltd (KBUNL) from September 8, 2021.
''..on expiry of validity of the PPA power purchase agreement) entered into with erstwhile BSEB, the Board of Directors has, in its meeting held on 30'' December, 2021, accorded approval for discontinuance of operation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station (MTPS), Stage-I (2X110 MW) of Kanti Bijiee Utpadan Nigam Ltd (KBUNL), a wholly owned Subsidiary of NTPC from 8 September, 2021,'' a BSE filing stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NTPC awards India's first green hydrogen-based microgrid project
NTPC awards Standalone Fuel-Cell based Microgrid project with hydrogen production
Sundial inaugurated inside NTPC premises at Kahalgaon
NTPC to raise Rs 1,175 cr via NCDs on Dec 20
FGD system installation underway for nearly 60GW capacity of NTPC