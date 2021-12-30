Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police produces religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj before Raipur court

Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday produced Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur.

ANI | Raipur (Chhatisgarh) | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:51 IST
Chhattisgarh Police produced Kalicharan Maharaj before court in Raipur. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday produced Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur. Earlier in the day, Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

"Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police. A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal. Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

