Govt reviving flute industry in Pilibhit: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invoked Lord Krishna in Pilibhit and said his government is reviving the flute industry in the district. We have linked this industry flute with one district, one product scheme, so that local traditions could move forward, Adityanath said addressing BJPs Jan Vishvas Yatra.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invoked Lord Krishna in Pilibhit and said his government is reviving the flute industry in the district. ''Work is going on to restore the flute, which Lord Krishna had once played. Your flute was recognised almost 5,000 years ago by Lord Shri Krishna. But, the previous governments had forgotten this,'' he said, according to a BJP statement. ''We have linked this industry (flute) with one district, one product (scheme), so that local traditions could move forward,'' Adityanath said addressing BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra. He added that establishment of industry will enable the local youth not to leave the place for jobs. The chief minister said a number of schemes have been started for women and the Centre and the state government are giving a number of facilities to farmers. Adityanath on this occasion inaugurated and laid the foundation of 70 projects worth Rs 380 crore.

