Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat has been tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:21 IST
Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader took to Twitter to inform of being infected by the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and taking treatment on the advice of a doctor. I appeal to all those you have come in my contact to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 protocols," Thorat tweeted. Meanwhile, as many as 198 new cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant were reported today in Maharashtra. The total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 450.

Of the 198 patients reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 are international travellers, according to the bulletin. Maharashtra has reported 5,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,468 over yesterday's numbers, in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the state now stan at 18,217. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

