Algeria's economy grew by 4.1% by end of 2021 -APS

Algeria's prime minister said on Thursday that the country's economic growth was at 4.1% by the end of 2021, the state news agency (APS) reported.

Algeria expected the economy to grow by 4.2% this year, revising up a 4% forecast announced late last year, as the OPEC member predicts better performance in the energy sector, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)