Left Menu

J-K: 3 terrorists, including one from JeM, killed in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists, including one affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-12-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 08:12 IST
J-K: 3 terrorists, including one from JeM, killed in Srinagar encounter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three terrorists, including one affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. The JeM terrorist was involved in Zewan Terror Attack.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday's Press Conference, terrorist Suhail was also involved in Zewan Terror Attack. All terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have been neutralised," Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir police had informed that in the initial exchange of fire, three Police personnel and one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel got injured and were subsequently shifted to hospital.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Thursday night. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey on Friday said that the infiltration attempts from the other side of the border into Jammu and Kashmir have gone down this year, adding that terror groups are trying to recruit young children aged 15-16 years.

IGP Kashmir on Thursday had said that the number of active terrorists in the valley has come down to less than 200 while the number of active local terrorists have reduced to less than 100, for the first time in history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021