IT department raid at SP MLC Pampi Jain's residence in UP

Income Tax officials on Friday morning conducted searches at the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Pampi Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh, claimed SP.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Income Tax officials on Friday morning conducted searches at the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Pampi Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh, claimed SP. "As soon as respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started searches at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP!," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. Earlier, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) conducted raidsa at businessman Peeyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and Kanpur.

The DGGI which had allegedly seized Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Peeyush Jain's possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

