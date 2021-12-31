Police tighten security in J-K's Udhampur ahead of New Year celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir police has tightened security in Udhampur in view of New Year celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Anwaar Ul Haq Additional, Superintendent of Police (SP), Udhampur said, "On the eve of New Year celebration, we are checking vehicles and making people aware about not drinking and driving or overspeeding."

"Our motive is to ensure that people visiting here follow all safety measures so that they can avoid any unwanted incidents," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)