Vice President Venkaiah Naidu begins five-day visit to Kerala, Lakshadweep

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:45 IST
President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday. Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2 and attend various events in the city. Naidu will be in Kottayam on January 3 and will leave for Nagpur on 4. (ANI)

