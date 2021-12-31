Left Menu

Girls who marry without parents' consent get killed, forced into flesh trade: Bihar DGP

Bihar's Director General of Police on Thursday made a bizarre statement from the stage of 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' when he said that 'many girls who leave home for marriage without their parents' consent are forced into flesh trade.'

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:48 IST
Girls who marry without parents' consent get killed, forced into flesh trade: Bihar DGP
Bihar Director General of Police SK Singhal in Samastipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Director General of Police on Thursday made a bizarre statement from the stage of 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' when he said that 'many girls who leave home for marriage without their parents' consent are forced into flesh trade.' "We have seen cases where girls left their homes for marriage without parents' consent. Many of them get killed while others are forced into the flesh trade. It is parents who pay price for such decisions," said Bihar DGP SK Singhal at 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' event in Samastipur.

He also requested parents to have regular dialogues with their children and 'teach them good values." "I request parents to have regular dialogues with their children, teach them good values (sanskar), acknowledge and try to understand their feelings and bind your family firmly," he added.

Singhal made the following comments at a social reform campaign (Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan), currently being developed by the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. "Participated in the social reform campaign in Samastipur on complete de-addiction of alcohol, eradication of dowry system and child marriage in the state," CM Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021