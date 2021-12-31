Girls who marry without parents' consent get killed, forced into flesh trade: Bihar DGP

Bihar's Director General of Police on Thursday made a bizarre statement from the stage of 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' when he said that 'many girls who leave home for marriage without their parents' consent are forced into flesh trade.' "We have seen cases where girls left their homes for marriage without parents' consent. Many of them get killed while others are forced into the flesh trade. It is parents who pay price for such decisions," said Bihar DGP SK Singhal at 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' event in Samastipur.

He also requested parents to have regular dialogues with their children and 'teach them good values." "I request parents to have regular dialogues with their children, teach them good values (sanskar), acknowledge and try to understand their feelings and bind your family firmly," he added.

Singhal made the following comments at a social reform campaign (Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan), currently being developed by the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. "Participated in the social reform campaign in Samastipur on complete de-addiction of alcohol, eradication of dowry system and child marriage in the state," CM Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

